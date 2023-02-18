Bears are releasing Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Bears are releasing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Muhammad will become a free agent when the Bears make it official. He was not on the NFL’s personnel notice for Friday.

His release will clear $3.964 million in cap space, with only $500,000 in dead money.

The Saints made Muhammad a sixth-round choice in 2017, and he played four games as a rookie. He joined the Colts in 2018 and found a home, seeing action in 65 games with 25 starts over four seasons.

The Bears signed Muhammad a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in the offseason, but he made only 29 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 16 games.

He played 608 defensive snaps and 42 on special teams.

