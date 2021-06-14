The Bears have released TE Darion Clark

The Chicago Bears have freed up a roster spot with the release of tight end Darion Clark, the team announced Sunday night.

Clark, a 6-foot-6 former college basketball player with Charlotte, USC and Grand Canyon, is relatively inexperienced as a tight end. After making the transition to football in college, he participated in USC’s pro day as a tight end in March 2018.

The Bears signed Clark to a reserve/future contract back in January 2020. Last season, Clark spent the entire season on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury during training camp.

We have released TE Darion Clark — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) June 14, 2021

Chicago’s tight ends room is led by veteran Jimmy Graham and second-year pro Cole Kmet, whose role is expected to expand even more in 2021. J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and undrafted rookie Scooter Harrington are also on the roster.

The Bears have now freed up a spot on their 90-man roster. We’ll see what they intend to do with that available spot.

