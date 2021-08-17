Bears release WR Justin Hardy ahead of first roster cuts deadline

The roster cuts continue for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, as they released wide receiver Justin Hardy.

Heading into Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline, the Bears still had two players to waive after parting ways with offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, defensive back Dionte Ruffin and wide receiver Jester Weah.

But with the Bears making the Jason Peters signing official on Monday, there’s also an additional cut that had to be made to get the roster to 85, and it sounds like Hardy could’ve been that corresponding roster move.

Now, Chicago still has to make two roster cuts before the 3 p.m. CT deadline.

#Bears roster move:

We have released WR Justin Hardy. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 17, 2021

The first roster deadline will have teams trimming their rosters from 90 to 85 (Aug. 17). Following the second preseason game, teams will need to trim their roster from 85 to 80 by the following Tuesday (Aug. 24). The final round of cuts will be a big one, as teams will need to trim their rosters from 80 to 53 players the Tuesday after the final preseason game (Aug. 31).

