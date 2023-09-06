Bears release wide receivers Dante Pettis, Isaiah Ford with injury settlements: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears released wide receivers Dante Pettis and Isaiah Ford with injury settlements, according to reports.

#Bears released Isaiah Ford and Dante Pettis from IR with injury settlements — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2023

Both wide receivers were placed on season-ending injured reserve in late August. Their injuries were undisclosed.

Pettis, 27, played his first and only season with the Bears last season. He played all 17 games, recording 19 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 17 punts.

The Bears signed Ford during the current offseason.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.