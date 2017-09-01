Bears release Victor Cruz

The salsa music has been cut off in Chicago.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have released wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Cruz was released by the Giants early in the offseason and signed with the Bears in late May to compete for a spot in their receiving corps. Despite the loss of Cameron Meredith to a torn ACL in the team’s third preseason game, Cruz wasn’t able to show enough to win a job ahead of Kendall Wright and others vying for work in Chicago.

Given how long it took for Cruz to land with the Bears and how little he did for the Giants last season after missing most of two years with a knee injury, it’s fair to wonder whether this is the end of the line for a player who went from going undrafted to a starring role in the Giants offense for several years. If it is, he’ll end his NFL career with 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns.