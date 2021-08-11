Bears release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

Bears release first depth chart ahead of preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears’ first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins is right around the corner, and to prepare, the team released the first iteration of its depth chart. It’s important to note the Bears officially deem this an “unofficial” depth chart because this early into the offseason things are still fluid and will change, but it also gives us a glimpse into who’s impressed Matt Nagy and his coaches up to this point. Starters are highlighted in bold.

QUARTERBACKS

Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles

No surprises here. This has been the plan all along and the Bears are sticking to it.

“ He could play tomorrow in a game and I would feel great about it. Our players would feel great about it.” - Matt Nagy on Andy Dalton

RUNNING BACKS

David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Khalil Herbert, Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, C.J. Marable

Another group without surprises. The one name who should appear at some point is Tarik Cohen who is still rehabbing after last season’s ACL injury. In the meantime, Williams will see plenty of action.

“I feel a lot looser, a lot shiftier… I definitely feel different and it feels good.” - David Montgomery

WIDE RECEIVERS

Allen Robinson, Chris Lacy, Justin Hardy, Dazz NewsomeDarnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Rodney Adams, Jon’Vea JohnsonMarquise Goodwin, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims, Jester Weah, Thomas Ives

We’ve long known that Robinson and Mooney would lock up the top-two wide receiver spots, but it’s an ongoing competition for the No. 3 job. Many different guys have flashed great plays and the wide receiver room is easily the deepest on the team. For now, Goodwin has the lead.

“I want 1000 yards. That's the top tier for every receiver. I just want all top of the charts of anything. It can be touchdowns, yards, catches, it doesn't matter. I want the top.” - Darnell Mooney

TIGHT ENDS

Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horstead, Scooter Harrington

While not a huge shocker, Kmet winning the starting job over future Hall of Famer Graham is certainly noteworthy. Each guy will have a legitimate role in the offense, but this could mark the beginning of Kmet really taking over as a major receiving option in Nagy’s offense.

“Cole Kmet, I think you’re going to see his game step up speed-wise than where he was last year.” - Matt Nagy

OFFENSIVE LINE

RT: Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheately, Jr.RG: James Daniels, Alex BarsC: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam RedmondLG: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan ParkerLT: Elijah Wilkinson, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Badara Traore

A few things to note here. To start, Daniels moves to the right side after playing primarily at left guard in his three seasons with the Bears. Next, with Jenkins nursing a back injury since the start of camp, he opens up behind veteran Wilkinson at left tackle. Behind him, the Bears have Borom listed as a backup LT, not at RT where he primarily played in college. Finally, we should note Germain Ifedi will likely slide into that starting RT role once he returns from his hip flexor injury.

“The offensive line does look a little different in certain areas. One of the things that we're trying to do right now is create as much competition as we can, really, at every position. I think you all see it.” - Matt Nagy

DEFENSIVE LINE

DT: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale LondonNT: Khyiris Tonga, Mike PennelDE: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards, Jr., Daniel Archibong

Again, no surprises here. The only omission of note is Eddie Goldman as he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“Oh man, I’m glad I’m coaching him… a big, physical presence, not only just presence but his mindset. When he’s out there, I think everybody feels comfortable. It’s like having your big brother out there and you’re not worried about having anybody messing with you.” Chris Rumph on Akiem Hicks

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Khalil Mack, Trevis Gipson, James Vaughters, Charles SnowdenRobert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu, Ledarius Mack, Sam Kamara

Another position that didn’t have questions about the pecking order. The questions remain, how will this group increase their production after a disappointing 2020 campaign?

“I’ll be honest: Just a terrible year for me (last year), personally. No excuses, but last year is last year. You can’t change it. So I’ll leave that where it’s at and move on to 2021.” - Robert Quinn

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Danny Trevathan, Christian Jones, Josh Woods, Caleb JohnsonRoquan Smith, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Alec Ogletree, Austin Calitro

The only thing worth noting here is that Ogletree has been buried as a third-stringer, despite his incredible string of interceptions at practice to start his Bears career. If he continues to play the way he has, he’ll climb the depth chart.

“The positive part of Roquan is… with today’s game spreading out and being so much more spread out formations, he’s a three-down backer that can hang with running backs in the pass game, but then you can also see he’s going to thump you too. His arrow is extremely high. It keeps going up.” - Matt Nagy

CORNERBACKS

Jaylon Johnson, Artie Burns, Thomas Graham, Jr., Tre RobersonKindle Vildor, Desmond Trufant, Duke Shelley, Xavier Crawford, Dionte Ruffin

When talking about possible breakout candidates this season, the name on everyone’s lips has been Kindle Vildor. With Burns and Trufant both nursing injuries early in camp, Vildor was presented with an opportunity to build on his impressive end to the 2020 season, and he’s made the most of it.

“These guys, (Vildor) and Jaylon on the outside right now, are playing fast. It’s nice to have two young guys out there doing their thing.” - Matt Nagy

SAFETIES

Eddie Jackson, Deon Bush, Marqui Christian, Jordan LucasTashaun Gipson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Teez Tabor, Michael Joseph

One more position group with a depth chart that is pretty much locked in. The big thing for the safeties will be how new defensive coordinator Sean Desai can scheme ways for the pair to make more big plays.

“If you wanna be good, like when those Bulls teams were good in the 90s, they had the same players playing over and over and they were communicating with each other and that helps. And for us, that’s what is going to help us in the back end. When Gip and BoJack are back there and they’re communicating and they’re communicating and handling all of the coverage assignments, that helps because now they know how each other plays.” - Sean Desai

RETURN TEAM

KR: Khalil HerbertPR: Damiere Byrd

The Bears will likely rotate a few guys in and out of these positions to see what various players bring to the table. Herbert and Byrd will get the first crack on Saturday.

