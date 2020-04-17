The Bears signed tight end Trey Burton to a four-year deal in 2018, but he won’t be in Chicago for the second half of the deal.

According to multiple reports, the Bears are releasing Burton.

Burton had $4 million in guaranteed money this season and the team will be on the hook for $7.5 million in dead money with just over $1 million in new cap space if he isn’t designated a post-June 1 cut. If he is, the dead money number will improve to $5.75 million and the cap space will grow to $2.8 million.

Burton had 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Bears. A core muscle injury limited him to eight games, 14 catches and 84 yards last season.

The Bears have signed Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris this offseason. Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, JP Holts, Jesper Horsted and Eric Saubert round out the tight end group.

Bears release Trey Burton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk