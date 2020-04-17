Bears release tight end Trey Burton; should the Patriots be interested?

The New England Patriots have a big hole at tight end. After Rob Gronkowski retired last offseason, the team went with a skeleton corps at the position in 2019 that included the likes of 38-year-old Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, and Ryan Izzo. The results were disastrous and the Patriots offense struggled to move the ball as a result of their issues at tight end.

So far in the 2020 offseason, the Patriots have done nothing to address the void. In fact, they've only gotten thinner. Watson retired and the team hasn't added any new players at the position. They'll likely add at least one in the 2020 NFL Draft. And there has been speculation that they could be interested in trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.

But until either of those plans come to fruition, the tight end cupboard will continue to be bare.

That said, an intriguing name just hit the market at tight end. Trey Burton was released by the Chicago Bears on Friday afternoon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Bears are releasing TE Trey Burton. Another accomplished veteran on the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020

Burton, a big-ticket free agent signed to a four-year, $32 million deal in 2018, only made 14 catches for 84 yards in eight games last season and seemingly fell out of favor with the Bears. That's part of the reason that they had 10 tight ends (yes, 10; that's not a typo) on their roster before Burton's release.

Though Burton struggled last year, he was better in his first season with the Bears when he logged 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns. And as the second tight end in the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive attack, Burton was solid. He notably made one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history when he completed a fourth-down touchdown pass to Nick Foles on a play nicknamed the "Philly Special".

Patriots fans won't remember that fondly, as it came in the team's 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52. But maybe if Burton came to Foxboro to fix the Patriots tight end woes, New Englanders would have a more pleasant memory of him.

It stands to reason that the Patriots would have an interest in adding Burton, who his coming off offseason hip surgery but is expected to be ready by training camp. He's just 28 and offers a better receiving skill set than the tight ends the Patriots now have. And considering that the 2020 draft class is considered to be weak at tight end, he may be a better option than anyone the Pats can land with their many mid-round picks.

We'll soon see if the Patriots show any interest in the veteran tight end. But if they don't, they'll have to focus on adding a quality player at the position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

