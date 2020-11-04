Wide receiver Ted Ginn‘s time with the Bears has come to an end.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Bears are releasing the veteran on Wednesday.

Ginn signed a one-year deal with the Bears in May and appeared in six games with the team this season. He did not play in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Saints and only played 32 snaps in the previous four games.

Ginn had three catches for 40 yards and returned five punts for 24 yards when he was in the lineup.

This is Ginn’s 14th NFL season and he’s also played for Dolphins, Saints, 49ers, Panthers, and Cardinals. We’ll see if he adds to that list or if this is the end of the line for him in the NFL.

Bears will release Ted Ginn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk