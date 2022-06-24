Bears release statement on Matt Adams' arrest for gun possession

Bears release statement on Matt Adams' arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It wasn't a great week for Chicago Bears' linebacker Matt Adams. According to police, Adams was arrested for gun possession.

On Friday, the Bears released a statement.

"Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams, the team said. "We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time."

The 26-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears in April, was arrested and booked on misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a firearm and was cited for a high capacity magazine and medal piercing bullets, according to the report.

Adams was seen near a Jeep that was reported stolen around 6:45 p.m., which he allegedly revealed he had purchased.

Cops investigated the vehicle and located a loaded handgun and extended mag.

While Adams reportedly has a gun permit, it is not licensed by the state of Illinois.

Adams' arrest comes after Bears receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in April for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts and coached Adams for the last four seasons.

