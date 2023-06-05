Bears release statement following Norma Hunt’s passing

Norma Hunt, the wife of late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, passed away at the age of 85, the team announced Sunday night.

Hunt attended all 57 Super Bowls, including the most recent where her Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. She was considered one of the First Ladies of Football, alongside Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey.

The McCaskey family released a statement following her passing, via ChicagoBears.com:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Norma Hunt was the epitome of grace, and a dear friend of Virginia McCaskey. They had a special relationship, as each of them knew exactly what the other was going through, celebrating the triumphs and enduring the disappointments of our great game. Norma handled both the triumphs and the disappointments with dignity, setting an outstanding example for sports fans everywhere. Our condolences to Clark, Tavia, and the entire Hunt family.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire