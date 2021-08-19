Bears release second unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason game vs. Bills

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, which features some shakeups at different positions.

The Bears released their second unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills, which included some expected updates and some notable changes.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ second unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Starter: Andy Dalton

  • Second string: Justin Fields

  • Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

  • Starter: David Montgomery

  • Second string: Damien Williams

  • Third string: Khalil Herbert

  • Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, CJ Marable

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Tight end

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Starter: Cole Kmet

  • Second string: Jimmy Graham

  • Third string: Jesse James

  • Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Left tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Jason Peters, Teven Jenkins**, Badara Traore

  • Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan Parker

  • Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond

  • Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars

  • Right tackle: Lachavious Simmons, Larry Borom, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Germain Ifedi on PUP list **Jenkins had back surgery

Defensive line

AP Photo/David Berding

  • Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London

  • Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel

  • Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan

  • Second string: Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones

  • Third string: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods

  • Other: Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

  • Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

  • Third string: James Vaughters, Sam Kamara

  • Other: Charles Snowden

Cornerback

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

  • Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

  • Second string: Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant

  • Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

  • Other: Tre Roberson, Xavier Crawford

Safety

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

  • Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

  • Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

  • Other: Jordan Lucas

Special teams

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kicker

  • Starter: Cairo Santos

  • Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

  • Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

  • Patrick Scales

Kick returner

  • Starter: Khalil Herbert

  • Second string: Chris Lacy

  • Third string: Rodney Adams

  • Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Punt returner

  • Starter: Dazz Newsome

  • Second string: Damiere Byrd

  • Third string: Darnell Mooney

  • Other: CJ Marable

