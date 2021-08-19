Bears release second unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason game vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, which features some shakeups at different positions.

The Bears released their second unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills, which included some expected updates and some notable changes.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ second unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

Starter : Andy Dalton

Second string : Justin Fields

Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

Starter : David Montgomery

Second string : Damien Williams

Third string : Khalil Herbert

Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, CJ Marable

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

Starters : Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin

Second string : Damiere Byrd, Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy

Third string : Dazz Newsome, Javon Wims, Rodney Adams

Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Tight end

Starter : Cole Kmet

Second string : Jimmy Graham

Third string : Jesse James

Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

Left tackle : Elijah Wilkinson, Jason Peters, Teven Jenkins**, Badara Traore

Left guard : Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan Parker

Center : Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond

Right guard : James Daniels, Alex Bars

Right tackle: Lachavious Simmons, Larry Borom, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Germain Ifedi on PUP list **Jenkins had back surgery

Defensive line

Defensive tackle : Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London

Nose tackle : Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel

Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

Inside linebacker

Starters : Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan

Second string : Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones

Third string : Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods

Other: Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

Starters : Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Second string : Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Third string : James Vaughters, Sam Kamara

Other: Charles Snowden

Cornerback

Starters : Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Second string : Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant

Third string : Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

Other: Tre Roberson, Xavier Crawford

Safety

Starters : Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

Second string : Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Third string : Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

Other: Jordan Lucas

Special teams

Kicker

Starter : Cairo Santos

Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

Patrick Scales

Kick returner

Starter : Khalil Herbert

Second string : Chris Lacy

Third string : Rodney Adams

Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Punt returner

Starter : Dazz Newsome

Second string : Damiere Byrd

Third string : Darnell Mooney

Other: CJ Marable

