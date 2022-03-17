Bears release LS Beau Brinkley

The Chicago Bears have finally made a roster move on Day 4 of free agency action. But it’s not one that’s likely to garner much attention.

The Bears have released long snapper Beau Brinkley, the team announced Thursday. The move comes after Chicago re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year, $1,272,500 veteran benefit deal.

Brinkley had a nine-year stint with the Tennessee Titans from 2012-2020. He joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent and earned two contract extensions with the team. Since then, he’s had practice squad stints with the Detroit Lions, Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

#Bears roster move:

We have released LS Beau Brinkley. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) March 17, 2022

In his seven-year career, Scales has appeared in 88 games as a long snapper with the Ravens (2014) and Bears (2015-21), where he recorded eight special teams tackles. He’s been a reliable option for Chicago.

With Scales and kicker Cairo Santos in place, the only question is who will be the punter heading into 2022. Pat O’Donnell signed with the Green Bay Packers. While Chicago does have Ryan Winslow under contract, that’s not to say he’s going to be their punter when the 2022 season kicks off.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List