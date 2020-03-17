The Bears added Robert Quinn in free agency in Tuesday and Quinn’s arrival will be matched with the departure of another edge player from their defense.

According to multiple reports, the Bears will release Leonard Floyd. The team’s fifth-year option on Floyd’s contract was set to kick in at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, so the move will save the Bears $13.2 million.

The options was guaranteed in the case of injury only. The new Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for fifth-year options for first-round picks to be fully guaranteed when exercised.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Floyd played 54 games for the Bears and leaves with 154 tackles, 18.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Bears will release Leonard Floyd originally appeared on Pro Football Talk