For now, Eddy Pineiro is the last man standing.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Sunday that the team released kicker Elliott Fry after two preseason games.

The #Bears released Elliott Fry today, Matt Nagy announced. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former AAF kicker went 1-for-2 on field goals in the preseason, hitting from 43 and missing from 47. He hit both of the Bears' extra point attempts.

Pineiro missed from 48 yards in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but hit from 41 yards against the New York Giants and is 3-for-4 overall. He hasn't attempted an extra point yet.

Each kicker also attempted three kickoffs in the first two games. According to Pro Football Focus, Pineiro averaged one more yard per kickoff with a longer average hangtime. All three of Fry's kickoffs were returned, while Pineiro had one touchback.

Matt Nagy: "We wish Elliott the best and we'll move forward here with Eddy." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 18, 2019

The Bears invested a seventh-round pick to trade for Pineiro, and now he has two more weeks to prove he was worth the deal.

Story continues

Matt Nagy on the #Bears kicking competition: "Is the competition over? Between those two, yeah."



Still leaves the door open for the Bears to bring in someone who isn't Eddy Pineiro. "We're always going to keep that thing open."



— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 18, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

In the meantime, Ryan Pace will keep his eye on the other kickers around the league with the option to reignite the kicker competition in Chicago at any time.

Bears release kicker Elliott Fry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago