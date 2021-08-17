Wide receiver Justin Hardy is out in Chicago.

The Bears announced Hardy’s release on Tuesday morning. They also officially announced the signing of veteran tackle Jason Peters.

Hardy spent five seasons with the Falcons after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, but did not see any action during the 2020 season. He signed with the Bears in late July after they traded Anthony Miller to the Texans.

Hardy had 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns in 73 games for Atlanta. He had one catch for 15 yards in Chicago’s preseason opener.

The Bears now have 10 wideouts on hand with the deadline for teams to cut their rosters to 85 players coming on Tuesday afternoon.

Bears release Justin Hardy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk