Bears release jersey schedule for 2021 NFL season

Bears release jersey schedule for all 2021 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The final piece of the Bears schedule puzzle is here. We know who the Bears are playing, when and where they’re playing them, and now we know what they’ll be wearing for each and every game. On Thursday, the Bears released their full jersey schedule.

Here’s how the Bears will dress this season:

Week 1 @ Rams: NavyWeek 2 vs. Bengals: NavyWeek 3 @ Browns: NavyWeek 4 vs. Lions: NavyWeek 5 @ Raiders: WhiteWeek 6 vs. Packers: “Classic”Week 7 @ Buccaneers: NavyWeek 8 vs. 49ers: NavyWeek 9 @ Steelers: WhiteWeek 10: BYEWeek 11 vs. Ravens: NavyWeek 12 @ Lions: WhiteWeek 13 vs. Cardinals: OrangeWeek 14 @ Packers: WhiteWeek 15 vs. Vikings: “Classic”Week 16 @ Seahawks: WhiteWeek 17 vs. Giants: NavyWeek 18 @ Vikings: White

Interestingly, the Bears won’t wear their white road jerseys until Week 5, despite playing two road games before that. Meanwhile the Bears will only don the fan favorite orange jerseys once, against the Cardinals in Week 13. The “classic” jerseys are the 1936 throwbacks that debuted in 2019. Those feature orange stripes on the helmet, orange and blue stripes on the shoulder pads, and orange and blue striped socks. Those will be deployed for their two “classic” rivals: the Packers and Vikings.

