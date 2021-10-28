Bears release injury report prior to Week 8 against San Francisco originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears released an injury report Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

Linebacker Khalil Mack is dealing with a foot injury and did not practice at Halas Hall for the second time in two weeks. He is expected to sit in Sunday's game.

After not partaking in last week's practice, wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle), Akiem Hicks (groin) and kick returner Jakeem Grant (ankle) had limited sessions on Wednesday.

Defensive back Tashaun Gipson (hip) and tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) remain on the injury report. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) and offensive lineman James Daniels (knee) were added to the list.

Running back David Montgomery and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi did not come off the injured reserve. If Montgomery remains sidelined, rookie running back Khalil Herbert will start this weekend.

Head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. If he cannot submit two negative COVID tests within a 48-hour span, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as acting head coach.

