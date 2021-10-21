Bears release injury report prior to Week 7 against Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be a little banged up heading into Sunday's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s first injury report for Bucs and Bears. Antonio Brown and O.J. Howard held out today with ankle injuries … pic.twitter.com/K7yqKjMdFT — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2021

The Bears injury report was released on Wednesday, placing key defensive starters Khalil Mack (foot) and Akiem Hicks (groin) under the "Did Not Participate" at practice section. Both players dealt with injuries prior to Week 6's game against the Green Bay Packers.

For the offense, starting wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) also did not practice. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) had a limited practice while rookie running back Khalil Herbert (shoulder) had full participation.

Jakeem Grant — who replaced Herbert as the team's kick returner — did not practice after dealing with an ankle injury he obtained against the Packers.

Additional players on the injury report are Jimmy Graham, Caleb Johnson, Tashaun Gipson, J.P. Holtz and Xavier Crawford.

