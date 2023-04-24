Bears release Harrison Hand

The Bears have moved on from one of their veteran defensive backs.

Chicago has released Harrison Hand, the team announced on Monday.

Hand spent much of last season on the Bears’ practice squad, though he was signed to the 53-man roster late in the year. Hand appeared in four games with one start, playing 111 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He recorded 12 tackles with a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

The Vikings selected Hand in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 23 games over his first two seasons. Hand also spent some time with the Giants in 2022 training camp.

