Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which begins with a couple of joint practices beginning Wednesday.
The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, which included plenty of surprises.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:
Quarterback
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Andy Dalton
Second string: Justin Fields
Third string: Nick Foles
Running back
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Starter: David Montgomery
Second string: Damien Williams
Third string: Khalil Herbert
Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, CJ Marable
*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin
Second string: Damiere Byrd, Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy
Third string: Javon Wims, Rodney Adams, Justin Hardy
Other: Dazz Newsome, Jon'Vea Johnson, Jester Weah, Thomas Ives
Tight end
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Cole Kmet
Second string: Jimmy Graham
Third string: Jesse James
Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington
Offensive line
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Left tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Badara Traore
Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan Parker
Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond
Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars
Right tackle: Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
*Germain Ifedi on PUP list
Defensive line
AP Photo/David Berding
Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London
Nose tackle: Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel
Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong
*Eddie Goldman on reserve/COVID-19 list
Inside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan
Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Third string: Alec Ogletree, Josh Woods
Other: Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson
Outside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn
Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
Third string: James Vaughters, Ledarius Mack
Other: Charles Snowden, Sam Kamara
Cornerback
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor
Second string: Desmond Trufant, Artie Burns
Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.
Other: Tre Roberson, Xaiver Crawford, Dionte Ruffin
Safety
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson
Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson
Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor
Other: Jordan Lucas, Michael Joseph
Special teams
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Kicker
Starter: Cairo Santos
Second string: Brian Johnson
Punter
Pat O'Donnell
Long snapper
Patrick Scales
Kick returner
Starter: Khalil Herbert
Second string: Chris Lacy
Third string: Rodney Adams
Other: Jon'Vea Johnson
Punt returner
Starter: Damiere Byrd
Second string: Darnell Mooney
Third string: Dazz Newsome
Other: CJ Marable
