Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which begins with a couple of joint practices beginning Wednesday.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, which included plenty of surprises.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Starter: Andy Dalton

  • Second string: Justin Fields

  • Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

  • Starter: David Montgomery

  • Second string: Damien Williams

  • Third string: Khalil Herbert

  • Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, CJ Marable

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Tight end

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Starter: Cole Kmet

  • Second string: Jimmy Graham

  • Third string: Jesse James

  • Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Left tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Badara Traore

  • Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan Parker

  • Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond

  • Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars

  • Right tackle: Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Germain Ifedi on PUP list

Defensive line

AP Photo/David Berding

  • Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London

  • Nose tackle: Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel

  • Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

*Eddie Goldman on reserve/COVID-19 list

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan

  • Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

  • Third string: Alec Ogletree, Josh Woods

  • Other: Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

  • Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

  • Third string: James Vaughters, Ledarius Mack

  • Other: Charles Snowden, Sam Kamara

Cornerback

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

  • Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

  • Second string: Desmond Trufant, Artie Burns

  • Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

  • Other: Tre Roberson, Xaiver Crawford, Dionte Ruffin

Safety

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

  • Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

  • Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

  • Other: Jordan Lucas, Michael Joseph

Special teams

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kicker

  • Starter: Cairo Santos

  • Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

  • Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

  • Patrick Scales

Kick returner

  • Starter: Khalil Herbert

  • Second string: Chris Lacy

  • Third string: Rodney Adams

  • Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Punt returner

  • Starter: Damiere Byrd

  • Second string: Darnell Mooney

  • Third string: Dazz Newsome

  • Other: CJ Marable

