Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which begins with a couple of joint practices beginning Wednesday.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, which included plenty of surprises.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

Starter: Andy Dalton

Second string: Justin Fields

Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

Starter: David Montgomery

Second string: Damien Williams

Third string: Khalil Herbert

Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, CJ Marable

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

Tight end

Starter: Cole Kmet

Second string: Jimmy Graham

Third string: Jesse James

Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

Left tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Badara Traore

Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan Parker

Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond

Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars

Right tackle: Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Germain Ifedi on PUP list

Defensive line

Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London

Nose tackle: Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel

Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

*Eddie Goldman on reserve/COVID-19 list

Inside linebacker

Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan

Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Third string: Alec Ogletree, Josh Woods

Other: Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Third string: James Vaughters, Ledarius Mack

Other: Charles Snowden, Sam Kamara

Cornerback

Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Second string: Desmond Trufant, Artie Burns

Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

Other: Tre Roberson, Xaiver Crawford, Dionte Ruffin

Safety

Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

Other: Jordan Lucas, Michael Joseph

Special teams

Kicker

Starter: Cairo Santos

Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

Patrick Scales

Kick returner

Starter: Khalil Herbert

Second string: Chris Lacy

Third string: Rodney Adams

Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Punt returner

Starter: Damiere Byrd

Second string: Darnell Mooney

Third string: Dazz Newsome

Other: CJ Marable

