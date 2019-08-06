Bears release first unofficial depth chart for 2019 season

Football season is almost upon us! The Bears have released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2019 season. The chart is coming out two days ahead of their opening preseason game at Soldier Field against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

What's most notable about this depth chart is the Bears have yet to name a first-string kicker. Both Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro are currently listed in the No. 1 slot, indicating that the Bears have yet to determine which kicker has proven to be stronger than the other. After last season's now infamous "double doink" by Cody Parkey against the Philadelphia Eagles, sending the Birds to the Divisional Round, the pressure is on the Bears to find a kicker that can keep his cool and keep the ball between the uprights, rather than bouncing off them. It will be interesting to watch Fry and Pineiro to see who will come out on top.

The starting offensive line is listed as Charles Leno Jr., left guard Cody Whitehair, center James Daniels, right guard Kyle Long and right tackle Bobby Massie.

On defense, the starting line is tackle Akiem Hicks, nose tackle Eddie Goldman and end Bilal Nichols.

Allen Robinson II is one of the starter receiver positions, with Taylor Gabriel taking the other starting spot. Tarik Cohen is placed as the number one running back. Trey Burton is the starting tight end.

Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith are the starting inside linebackers, while Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd are starting outside linebackers.

Prince Amukamara is the starter at one cornerback position. Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are the starting safeties. Cordarrelle Patterson will play No. 1 kickoff returner.

Read the entire unofficial depth chart on the Bears website here.

