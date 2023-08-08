Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, where we’ll get our first glimpse at the Bears in live action this summer.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans. While it’s far from being finalized, there are plenty of notable surprises at some notable positions, including defensive end and cornerback.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

QB

Justin Fields

P.J. Walker

Nathan Peterman

Tyson Bagent

 

Running back

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

RB

Khalil Herbert

D’Onta Foreman

Trestan Ebner

Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson

FB

Khari Blasingame

Robert Burns

 

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

WR

DJ Moore

Chase Claypool

Dante Pettis

Velus Jones Jr., Daurice Fountain

WR

Darnell Mooney

Equanimeous St. Brown

Tyler Scott

Nsimba Webster, Joe Reed, Aron Cruickshank

 

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

TE

Cole Kmet

Robert Tonyan

Marcedes Lewis

Stephen Carlson, Jake Tonges, Jared Pinkney

 

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

LT

Braxton Jones

Larry Borom

Robert Haskins

LG

Teven Jenkins

Alex Leatherwood

Gabriel Houy

Josh Lugg

C

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

Doug Kramer

RG

Nate Davis

Ja’Tyre Carter

Dieter Eiselen

RT

Darnell Wright

Aviante Collins

Kellen Diesch

Roy Mbaeteka

 

Edge rusher

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Rasheem Green

D’Anthony Jones

Jalen Harris

DE

DeMarcus Walker

Dominique Robinson

Terrell Lewis

Trevis Gipson

 

Interior defensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

DT

Justin Jones

Gervon Dexter Sr.

Travis Bell

Andrew Brown

DT

Andrew Billings

Zacch Pickens

Bravvion Roy

 

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

WLB

T.J. Edwards

DeMarquis Gates

Micah Baskerville

MLB

Tremaine Edmunds

Noah Sewell

Buddy Johnson

SLB

Jack Sanborn

Dylan Cole

Kuony Deng

 

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Greg Stroman Jr.

Jaylon Jones, Macon Clark

CB

Kyler Gordon

Terell Smith

Josh Blackwell

Michael Ojemudia, Kindle Vildor

 

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

S

Eddie Jackson

Elijah Hicks

Adrian Colbert

Bralen Trahan

S

Jaquan Brisker

A.J. Thomas

Kendall Williamson

 

Special teams

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

P

Trenton Gill

K

Cairo Santos

Andre Szmyt

LS

Patrick Scales

H

Trenton Gill

KR

Velus Jones Jr.

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

Tyler Scott, Aron Cruickshank

PR

Velus Jones Jr.

Dante Pettis

DJ Moore

Eddie Jackson, Tyler Scott

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire