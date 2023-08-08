Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, where we’ll get our first glimpse at the Bears in live action this summer.
The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans. While it’s far from being finalized, there are plenty of notable surprises at some notable positions, including defensive end and cornerback.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:
Quarterback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
QB
Running back
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
RB
D’Onta Foreman
FB
Wide receiver
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
WR
DJ Moore
Dante Pettis
WR
Nsimba Webster, Joe Reed, Aron Cruickshank
Tight end
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
TE
Marcedes Lewis
Stephen Carlson, Jake Tonges, Jared Pinkney
Offensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
LT
Robert Haskins
LG
Gabriel Houy
Josh Lugg
C
RG
Ja’Tyre Carter
RT
Roy Mbaeteka
Edge rusher
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
D’Anthony Jones
Jalen Harris
DE
Interior defensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
DT
Justin Jones
Gervon Dexter Sr.
DT
Linebacker
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
WLB
Micah Baskerville
MLB
SLB
Dylan Cole
Kuony Deng
Cornerback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
CB
Greg Stroman Jr.
Jaylon Jones, Macon Clark
CB
Michael Ojemudia, Kindle Vildor
Safety
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
S
Eddie Jackson
Bralen Trahan
S
A.J. Thomas
Special teams
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
P
K
LS
Patrick Scales
H
Trenton Gill
KR
Velus Jones Jr.
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
Tyler Scott, Aron Cruickshank
PR
Velus Jones Jr.
Dante Pettis
DJ Moore
Eddie Jackson, Tyler Scott
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]