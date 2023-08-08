Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, where we’ll get our first glimpse at the Bears in live action this summer.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans. While it’s far from being finalized, there are plenty of notable surprises at some notable positions, including defensive end and cornerback.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other TE Cole Kmet Robert Tonyan Marcedes Lewis Stephen Carlson, Jake Tonges, Jared Pinkney

Offensive line

Edge rusher

Interior defensive line

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other S Eddie Jackson Elijah Hicks Adrian Colbert Bralen Trahan S Jaquan Brisker A.J. Thomas Kendall Williamson

Special teams

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other P Trenton Gill K Cairo Santos Andre Szmyt LS Patrick Scales H Trenton Gill KR Velus Jones Jr. Khalil Herbert Trestan Ebner Tyler Scott, Aron Cruickshank PR Velus Jones Jr. Dante Pettis DJ Moore Eddie Jackson, Tyler Scott

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire