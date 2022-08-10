Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field.
The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. While it’s far from being finalized, there are plenty of notable surprises at some notable positions, including wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and special teams.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:
Quarterback
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
QB
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Nathan Peterman
Unlike last summer, there’s really no questions or drama with the quarterbacks. There’s no debating that Justin Fields is QB1 heading into this season, and Trevor Siemian will serve as his backup. Nathan Peterman remains a camp body at this point, and he’s sure to get plenty of preseason reps.
Running back
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
RB
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
Darrynton Evans, De’Montre Tuggle
FB
Khari Blasingame
Jake Tonges
Running back is the strength of this Bears offense. David Montgomery returns as the lead back with rising star Khalil Herbert set to see an expanded role in Luke Getsy’s offense. Trestan Ebner is listed in that third spot ahead of Darrynton Evans. Khari Blasingame is the top fullback with Jake Tonges backing him up.
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
WR
Darnell Mooney
Velus Jones Jr.
Dante Pettis
Tajae Sharpe, Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome, Kevin Shaa
WR
Equanimeous St. Brown
Byron Pringle
N’Keal Harry
Isaiah Coulter, Chris Finke, David Moore
It’s safe to say that the wide receiver room is wide open behind Darnell Mooney. Mooney has been the best wideout in camp, but there are some intriguing names emerging. Fields has shown connections with newcomers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown and N’Keal Harry. But it’s St. Brown who’s made a strong impression on offense through the first week, which is why he’s currently listed in that starter role.
Tight end
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
TE
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
James O’Shaughnessy
Chase Allen, Rysen John
There aren’t a lot of questions at the tight end position, where Cole Kmet is the top guy heading into the season. He continues to build his connection with Fields, and he’s been his top target behind Mooney. Veterans Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy are the top options behind Kmet.
Offensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
LT
Braxton Jones
Larry Borom
Julien Davenport
LG
Cody Whitehair
Lachavious Simmons
Zachary Thomas
C
Lucas Patrick
Sam Mustipher
Doug Kramer
RG
Michael Schofield
Ja’Tyre Carter
Dieter Eiselen
RT
Riley Reiff
Teven Jenkins
Shon Coleman
Jean Delance
The offensive line doesn’t come as a big surprise heading into the first preseason game. Rookie Braxton Jones has been taking all of the reps at left tackle while Riley Reiff has been moved to the right tackle spot. Michael Schofield is holding it down at right guard with Cody Whitehair at left guard. While Sam Mustipher has been starting at center, that’ll change when Lucas Patrick returns.
Defensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
DE
Robert Quinn
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Dominique Robinson
Sam Kamara
DT
Justin Jones
Khyiris Tonga
Mike Pennel
DT
Angelo Blackson
Micah Dew-Treadway
LaCale London
Trevon Coley
DE
Trevis Gipson
Mario Edwards
Carson Taylor
Charles Snowden
The defensive line doesn’t come as too much of a surprise with Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson leading the way at defensive end. Al-Quadin Muhammad could certainly challenge Gipson for that starting job, but he’s sure to see plenty of reps. No surprise with Justin Jones at the 3-technique position, but it’s Angelo Blackson who is at that nose tackle spot.
Linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LB
Roquan Smith*
Matt Adams
Caleb Johnson
LB
Nicholas Morrow
Jack Sanborn
DeMarquis Gates
LB
Joe Thomas
Noah Dawkins
Javin White
*Smith is on the PUP list
Roquan Smith has been sidelined for all of camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and deals with a contract dispute. But there’s no debating he’ll be the starting weak-side linebacker when he returns. Nicholas Morrow is also a lock at the middle linebacker position. But everything else is up for grabs, but the strong side is coming down to Matt Adams and Joe Thomas. Thomas gets the first look at SAM with Adams filling in for Smith during camp.
Cornerback
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Tavon Young
Duke Shelley
Greg Stroman Jr., Thomas Graham Jr., Jaylon Jones
CB
Kyler Gordon
Kindle Vildor
Lamar Jackson
Jayson Stanley, BoPete Keyes
Rookie Kyler Gordon appears to be the X-factor in the cornerback room. Gordon has been getting looks both outside and in the slot during the first seven practices. There have been different starting combinations depending on where Gordon is lining up. It starts with Jaylon Johnson and Gordon on the outside with Tavon Young at nickel, but it’s been Kindle Vildor getting a look on the outside with Johnson when Gordon is in the slot. There’s even been a grouping with Johnson and Gordon outside and Vildor at nickel cornerback.
Safety
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
S
Eddie Jackson
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Elijah Hicks
A.J. Thomas
S
Jaquan Brisker
Dane Cruikshank
Michael Joseph
Davontae Harris
For all intents and purposes, the Bears are set at safety. Eddie Jackson will start at free safety with Jaquan Brisker manning strong safety. Brisker continues to make a strong impression in camp, where both he and Jackson have notched interceptions. DeAndre Houston-Carson and Dane Cruikshank are the top reserves, and they’ll also serve as special teams contributors.
Special teams
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
K
Cairo Santos
P
Trenton Gill
LS
Patrick Scales
H
Trenton Gill
Trevor Siemian
KR
Khalil Herbert
Velus Jones Jr.
Byron Pringle
Trestan Ebner
PR
Dazz Newsome
Velus Jones Jr.
Nsimba Webster
The Bears special teams will look different for the first time in a few years following the departure of Pat O’Donnell. Rookie Trenton Gill takes over the starting duties at punter while Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are back at kicker and long snapper, respectively. At kick returner, it’s Khalil Herbert getting the look with Dazz Newsome taking punts. Velus Jones Jr. is listed as the backup for both.
