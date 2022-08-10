Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. While it’s far from being finalized, there are plenty of notable surprises at some notable positions, including wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and special teams.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string QB Justin Fields Trevor Siemian Nathan Peterman

Unlike last summer, there’s really no questions or drama with the quarterbacks. There’s no debating that Justin Fields is QB1 heading into this season, and Trevor Siemian will serve as his backup. Nathan Peterman remains a camp body at this point, and he’s sure to get plenty of preseason reps.

Running back

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other RB David Montgomery Khalil Herbert Trestan Ebner Darrynton Evans, De’Montre Tuggle FB Khari Blasingame Jake Tonges

Running back is the strength of this Bears offense. David Montgomery returns as the lead back with rising star Khalil Herbert set to see an expanded role in Luke Getsy’s offense. Trestan Ebner is listed in that third spot ahead of Darrynton Evans. Khari Blasingame is the top fullback with Jake Tonges backing him up.

Wide receiver

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other WR Darnell Mooney Velus Jones Jr. Dante Pettis Tajae Sharpe, Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome, Kevin Shaa WR Equanimeous St. Brown Byron Pringle N’Keal Harry Isaiah Coulter, Chris Finke, David Moore

It’s safe to say that the wide receiver room is wide open behind Darnell Mooney. Mooney has been the best wideout in camp, but there are some intriguing names emerging. Fields has shown connections with newcomers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown and N’Keal Harry. But it’s St. Brown who’s made a strong impression on offense through the first week, which is why he’s currently listed in that starter role.

Tight end

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other TE Cole Kmet Ryan Griffin James O’Shaughnessy Chase Allen, Rysen John

There aren’t a lot of questions at the tight end position, where Cole Kmet is the top guy heading into the season. He continues to build his connection with Fields, and he’s been his top target behind Mooney. Veterans Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy are the top options behind Kmet.

Offensive line

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other LT Braxton Jones Larry Borom Julien Davenport LG Cody Whitehair Lachavious Simmons Zachary Thomas C Lucas Patrick Sam Mustipher Doug Kramer RG Michael Schofield Ja’Tyre Carter Dieter Eiselen RT Riley Reiff Teven Jenkins Shon Coleman Jean Delance

The offensive line doesn’t come as a big surprise heading into the first preseason game. Rookie Braxton Jones has been taking all of the reps at left tackle while Riley Reiff has been moved to the right tackle spot. Michael Schofield is holding it down at right guard with Cody Whitehair at left guard. While Sam Mustipher has been starting at center, that’ll change when Lucas Patrick returns.

Defensive line

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other DE Robert Quinn Al-Quadin Muhammad Dominique Robinson Sam Kamara DT Justin Jones Khyiris Tonga Mike Pennel DT Angelo Blackson Micah Dew-Treadway LaCale London Trevon Coley DE Trevis Gipson Mario Edwards Carson Taylor Charles Snowden

The defensive line doesn’t come as too much of a surprise with Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson leading the way at defensive end. Al-Quadin Muhammad could certainly challenge Gipson for that starting job, but he’s sure to see plenty of reps. No surprise with Justin Jones at the 3-technique position, but it’s Angelo Blackson who is at that nose tackle spot.

Linebacker

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string LB Roquan Smith* Matt Adams Caleb Johnson LB Nicholas Morrow Jack Sanborn DeMarquis Gates LB Joe Thomas Noah Dawkins Javin White

*Smith is on the PUP list

Roquan Smith has been sidelined for all of camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and deals with a contract dispute. But there’s no debating he’ll be the starting weak-side linebacker when he returns. Nicholas Morrow is also a lock at the middle linebacker position. But everything else is up for grabs, but the strong side is coming down to Matt Adams and Joe Thomas. Thomas gets the first look at SAM with Adams filling in for Smith during camp.

Cornerback

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other CB Jaylon Johnson Tavon Young Duke Shelley Greg Stroman Jr., Thomas Graham Jr., Jaylon Jones CB Kyler Gordon Kindle Vildor Lamar Jackson Jayson Stanley, BoPete Keyes

Rookie Kyler Gordon appears to be the X-factor in the cornerback room. Gordon has been getting looks both outside and in the slot during the first seven practices. There have been different starting combinations depending on where Gordon is lining up. It starts with Jaylon Johnson and Gordon on the outside with Tavon Young at nickel, but it’s been Kindle Vildor getting a look on the outside with Johnson when Gordon is in the slot. There’s even been a grouping with Johnson and Gordon outside and Vildor at nickel cornerback.

Safety

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other S Eddie Jackson DeAndre Houston-Carson Elijah Hicks A.J. Thomas S Jaquan Brisker Dane Cruikshank Michael Joseph Davontae Harris

For all intents and purposes, the Bears are set at safety. Eddie Jackson will start at free safety with Jaquan Brisker manning strong safety. Brisker continues to make a strong impression in camp, where both he and Jackson have notched interceptions. DeAndre Houston-Carson and Dane Cruikshank are the top reserves, and they’ll also serve as special teams contributors.

Special teams

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales H Trenton Gill Trevor Siemian KR Khalil Herbert Velus Jones Jr. Byron Pringle Trestan Ebner PR Dazz Newsome Velus Jones Jr. Nsimba Webster

The Bears special teams will look different for the first time in a few years following the departure of Pat O’Donnell. Rookie Trenton Gill takes over the starting duties at punter while Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are back at kicker and long snapper, respectively. At kick returner, it’s Khalil Herbert getting the look with Dazz Newsome taking punts. Velus Jones Jr. is listed as the backup for both.

