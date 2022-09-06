Bears release first depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers, where Chicago will be looking to pull off the upset in the first game of the Matt Eberflus era.
The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding position battles along the offensive line and defensive end.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:
Quarterback
Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
QB
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Running back
AP Photo/David Dermer
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
RB
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
FB
Khari Blasingame
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WR
Darnell Mooney
Velus Jones Jr.
Dante Pettis
WR
Equanimeous St. Brown
Byron Pringle
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Tight end
AP Photo/David Richard
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
TE
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
Jake Tonges
Trevon Wesco
Offensive line
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Position
1st string
2nd string
LT
Braxton Jones
Riley Reiff
LG
Cody Whitehair
Lucas Patrick
C
Lucas Patrick
Sam Mustipher
RG
Teven Jenkins
Ja’Tyre Carter
RT
Larry Borom
Alex Leatherwood
Defensive line
AP Photo/David Dermer
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
DE
Robert Quinn
Dominique Robinson
Kingsley Jonathan
DT
Justin Jones
Armon Watts
DT
Angelo Blackson
Mike Pennel Jr.
DE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Trevis Gipson
Linebacker
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Position
1st string
2nd string
LB
Roquan Smith
Jack Sanborn
LB
Nicholas Morrow
Sterling Weatherford
LB
Matt Adams
Cornerback
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Lamar Jackson
Josh Blackwell
CB
Kyler Gordon
Kindle Vildor
Jaylon Jones
Safety
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
S
Eddie Jackson
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Elijah Hicks
S
Jaquan Brisker
Dane Cruikshank
Special teams
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
K
Cairo Santos
P
Trenton Gill
LS
Patrick Scales
H
Trenton Gill
Trevor Siemian
KR
Khalil Herbert
Velus Jones Jr.
Byron Pringle
Trestan Ebner
PR
Velus Jones Jr.
Dante Pettis
Eddie Jackson