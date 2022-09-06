Bears release first depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers, where Chicago will be looking to pull off the upset in the first game of the Matt Eberflus era.

The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding position battles along the offensive line and defensive end.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:

Quarterback

Position 1st string 2nd string QB Justin Fields Trevor Siemian

Running back

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string RB David Montgomery Khalil Herbert Trestan Ebner FB Khari Blasingame

Wide receiver

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string WR Darnell Mooney Velus Jones Jr. Dante Pettis WR Equanimeous St. Brown Byron Pringle Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Tight end

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other TE Cole Kmet Ryan Griffin Jake Tonges Trevon Wesco

Offensive line

Position 1st string 2nd string LT Braxton Jones Riley Reiff LG Cody Whitehair Lucas Patrick C Lucas Patrick Sam Mustipher RG Teven Jenkins Ja’Tyre Carter RT Larry Borom Alex Leatherwood

Defensive line

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string DE Robert Quinn Dominique Robinson Kingsley Jonathan DT Justin Jones Armon Watts DT Angelo Blackson Mike Pennel Jr. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Trevis Gipson

Linebacker

Position 1st string 2nd string LB Roquan Smith Jack Sanborn LB Nicholas Morrow Sterling Weatherford LB Matt Adams

Cornerback

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string CB Jaylon Johnson Lamar Jackson Josh Blackwell CB Kyler Gordon Kindle Vildor Jaylon Jones

Safety

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string S Eddie Jackson DeAndre Houston-Carson Elijah Hicks S Jaquan Brisker Dane Cruikshank

Special teams

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales H Trenton Gill Trevor Siemian KR Khalil Herbert Velus Jones Jr. Byron Pringle Trestan Ebner PR Velus Jones Jr. Dante Pettis Eddie Jackson

