Bears release first depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers, where Chicago will be looking to pull off the upset in the first game of the Matt Eberflus era.

The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding position battles along the offensive line and defensive end.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:

Quarterback

Position

1st string

2nd string

QB

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

 

Running back

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

RB

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

FB

Khari Blasingame

 

Wide receiver

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

WR

Darnell Mooney

Velus Jones Jr.

Dante Pettis

WR

Equanimeous St. Brown

Byron Pringle

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

 

Tight end

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

TE

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

Jake Tonges

Trevon Wesco

 

Offensive line

Position

1st string

2nd string

LT

Braxton Jones

Riley Reiff

LG

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

C

Lucas Patrick

Sam Mustipher

RG

Teven Jenkins

Ja’Tyre Carter

RT

Larry Borom

Alex Leatherwood

 

Defensive line

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

DE

Robert Quinn

Dominique Robinson

Kingsley Jonathan

DT

Justin Jones

Armon Watts

DT

Angelo Blackson

Mike Pennel Jr.

DE

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Trevis Gipson

 

Linebacker

Position

1st string

2nd string

LB

Roquan Smith

Jack Sanborn

LB

Nicholas Morrow

Sterling Weatherford

LB

Matt Adams

 

Cornerback

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Lamar Jackson

Josh Blackwell

CB

Kyler Gordon

Kindle Vildor

Jaylon Jones

 

Safety

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

S

Eddie Jackson

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Elijah Hicks

S

Jaquan Brisker

Dane Cruikshank

 

Special teams

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

K

Cairo Santos

P

Trenton Gill

LS

Patrick Scales

H

Trenton Gill

Trevor Siemian

KR

Khalil Herbert

Velus Jones Jr.

Byron Pringle

Trestan Ebner

PR

Velus Jones Jr.

Dante Pettis

Eddie Jackson

 

