Bears release first depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak against their arch rivals.
The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Packers, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding depth at certain positions.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:
Quarterback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
QB
Running back
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
RB
D’Onta Foreman
FB
Wide receiver
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WR
DJ Moore
WR
WR
Tight end
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
TE
Offensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
LT
LG
Ja’Tyre Carter
C
RG
Ja’Tyre Carter
RT
Larry Borom
Defensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
DE
DT
Justin Jones
Gervon Dexter Sr.
DT
DE
Linebacker
Position
1st string
2nd string
LB
LB
Dylan Cole
LB
Cornerback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
CB
Jaylon Jones
CB
Safety
Position
1st string
2nd string
S
Eddie Jackson
S
Special teams
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
K
P
LS
Patrick Scales
H
Trenton Gill
KR
Velus Jones Jr.
Tyler Scott
Khalil Herbert
Travis Homer
PR
Trent Taylor
Velus Jones Jr.
Tyler Scott
Eddie Jackson