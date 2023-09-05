Bears release first depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak against their arch rivals.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Packers, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding depth at certain positions.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

QB

Justin Fields

Nathan Peterman

Tyson Bagent

 

Running back

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

RB

Khalil Herbert

D’Onta Foreman

Roschon Johnson

Travis Homer

FB

Khari Blasingame

 

Wide receiver

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

WR

DJ Moore

Velus Jones Jr.

Trent Taylor

WR

Darnell Mooney

Equanimeous St. Brown

WR

Chase Claypool

Tyler Scott

 

Tight end

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

TE

Cole Kmet

Robert Tonyan

Marcedes Lewis

 

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position

1st string

2nd string

LT

Braxton Jones

Larry Borom

LG

Cody Whitehair

Ja’Tyre Carter

C

Lucas Patrick

Dan Feeney

RG

Nate Davis

Ja’Tyre Carter

RT

Darnell Wright

Larry Borom

 

Defensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

DE

DeMarcus Walker

Dominique Robinson

DT

Justin Jones

Gervon Dexter Sr.

DT

Andrew Billings

Zacch Pickens

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Rasheem Green

Khalid Kareem

 

Linebacker

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Position

1st string

2nd string

LB

T.J. Edwards

LB

Tremaine Edmunds

Dylan Cole

LB

Jack Sanborn

Noah Sewell

 

Cornerback

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez
Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Jaylon Jones

CB

Kyler Gordon

Terell Smith

Josh Blackwell

 

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position

1st string

2nd string

S

Eddie Jackson

Elijah Hicks

S

Jaquan Brisker

Quindell Johnson

 

Special teams

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

K

Cairo Santos

P

Trenton Gill

LS

Patrick Scales

H

Trenton Gill

KR

Velus Jones Jr.

Tyler Scott

Khalil Herbert

Travis Homer

PR

Trent Taylor

Velus Jones Jr.

Tyler Scott

Eddie Jackson

 

