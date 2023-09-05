Bears release first depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak against their arch rivals.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Packers, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding depth at certain positions.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:

Quarterback

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string QB Justin Fields Nathan Peterman Tyson Bagent

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string TE Cole Kmet Robert Tonyan Marcedes Lewis

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

Position 1st string 2nd string S Eddie Jackson Elijah Hicks S Jaquan Brisker Quindell Johnson

Special teams

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales H Trenton Gill KR Velus Jones Jr. Tyler Scott Khalil Herbert Travis Homer PR Trent Taylor Velus Jones Jr. Tyler Scott Eddie Jackson

