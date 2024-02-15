Advertisement

Bears release Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears have released safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, the team announced Thursday. Jackson and Whitehair were the team’s longest-tenured players.

The moves don’t come as a surprise considering both Jackson and Whitehair’s substantial cap hits of $18.14 million and $13.25 million, respectively.

The Bears freed up $21.71 million in salary cap space with the two moves. Jackson’s release cleared up $12.56 million with Whitehair’s release freeing up $9.15 million.

Chicago was originally slated to have $46.8 million in available cap space before free agency. Now, that increases to $68.5 million, which will give the Bears plenty of money to work with as they continue to build their roster.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire