Bears release Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Chicago Bears have released safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, the team announced Thursday. Jackson and Whitehair were the team’s longest-tenured players.

The moves don’t come as a surprise considering both Jackson and Whitehair’s substantial cap hits of $18.14 million and $13.25 million, respectively.

The Bears freed up $21.71 million in salary cap space with the two moves. Jackson’s release cleared up $12.56 million with Whitehair’s release freeing up $9.15 million.

Chicago was originally slated to have $46.8 million in available cap space before free agency. Now, that increases to $68.5 million, which will give the Bears plenty of money to work with as they continue to build their roster.

