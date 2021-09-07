Bears release depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will face Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on a prime-time stage.

The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Rams, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding position battles at left tackle and cornerback, to name a couple.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:

Quarterback

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starter: Andy Dalton

  • Second string: Justin Fields

  • Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

  • Starter: David Montgomery

  • Second string: Damien Williams

  • Third string: Khalil Herbert

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Tight end

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starter: Cole Kmet

  • Second string: Jimmy Graham

  • Third string: Jesse James

  • Others: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Defensive line

AP Photo/David Berding

  • Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson

  • Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

  • Defensive end: Bilal Nichols

*Mario Edwards suspended for first 2 games

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

  • Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starters: Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree

  • Second string: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Christian Jones

  • Third string: Caleb Johnson

*Danny Trevathan on IR

Cornerback

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

  • Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

  • Second string: Artie Burns, Duke Shelley

  • Third string: Xavier Crawford

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

  • Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Third string: Marqui Christian

Special teams

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kicker

  • Cairo Santos

Punter

  • Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

  • Patrick Scales

Kick returner

  • Starter: Khalil Herbert

  • Second string: Nsimba Webster

Punt returner

  • Starter: Nsimba Webster

  • Second string: Damiere Byrd

