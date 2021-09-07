Bears release depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will face Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on a prime-time stage.

The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Rams, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding position battles at left tackle and cornerback, to name a couple.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:

Quarterback

Starter : Andy Dalton

Second string : Justin Fields

Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

Starter : David Montgomery

Second string : Damien Williams

Third string: Khalil Herbert

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

Tight end

Starter : Cole Kmet

Second string : Jimmy Graham

Third string : Jesse James

Others: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

Defensive line

Defensive tackle : Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson

Nose tackle : Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

Defensive end: Bilal Nichols

*Mario Edwards suspended for first 2 games

Outside linebacker

Starters : Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

Starters : Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree

Second string : Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Christian Jones

Third string: Caleb Johnson

*Danny Trevathan on IR

Cornerback

Starters : Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Second string : Artie Burns, Duke Shelley

Third string: Xavier Crawford

Safety

Starters : Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

Second string : Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Third string: Marqui Christian

Special teams

Kicker

Cairo Santos

Punter

Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

Patrick Scales

Kick returner

Starter : Khalil Herbert

Second string: Nsimba Webster

Punt returner

Starter : Nsimba Webster

Second string: Damiere Byrd

