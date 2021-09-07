Bears release depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Rams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will face Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on a prime-time stage.
The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Rams, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding position battles at left tackle and cornerback, to name a couple.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:
Quarterback
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starter: Andy Dalton
Second string: Justin Fields
Third string: Nick Foles
Running back
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Starter: David Montgomery
Second string: Damien Williams
Third string: Khalil Herbert
*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin
Second string: Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster
Tight end
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starter: Cole Kmet
Second string: Jimmy Graham
Third string: Jesse James
Others: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted
Offensive line
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Left tackle: Jason Peters, Larry Borom
Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Alex Bars
Center: Sam Mustipher, Cody Whitehair
Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars
Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons
Defensive line
AP Photo/David Berding
Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson
Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga
Defensive end: Bilal Nichols
*Mario Edwards suspended for first 2 games
Outside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn
Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
Inside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starters: Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree
Second string: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Christian Jones
Third string: Caleb Johnson
*Danny Trevathan on IR
Cornerback
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor
Second string: Artie Burns, Duke Shelley
Third string: Xavier Crawford
Safety
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson
Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson
Third string: Marqui Christian
Special teams
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Kicker
Cairo Santos
Punter
Pat O'Donnell
Long snapper
Patrick Scales
Kick returner
Starter: Khalil Herbert
Second string: Nsimba Webster
Punt returner
Starter: Nsimba Webster
Second string: Damiere Byrd
It's fantasy football season! Dominate with The Huddle. For 25 years, they've helped players WIN. Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper21. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/8/21.
[listicle id=479892] [listicle id=479935] [listicle id=479990]
1
1