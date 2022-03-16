Bears release Danny Trevathan, leader on 2018 defense

Bears release linebacker Danny Trevathan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced they’ve released linebacker Danny Trevathan, as Ryan Poles continues to reshape the roster.

Trevathan joined the Bears as a free agent in 2016 and was a key figure as the Bears changed their culture following the departure of Phil Emery and Marc Trestman. For most of his Bears tenure, Trevathan was an important piece in the middle of the defense. But injuries marred his Chicago career, and he only played a full season twice. In 67 games with the Bears, Trevathan racked up 459 tackles, seven sacks, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Bears signed Trevathan to a contract extension in 2020, but injuries slowed him down significantly last season. He only appeared in five games in 2021, starting one.

According to Spotrac, the Bears need to designate Trevathan as one of their two post-June 1 cuts to avoid losing out on cap space this year. If they do mark him as a post June-1 cut, they will save over $3.28 million towards the cap in 2022, with over $2.4 million in dead money this year and nearly $6.5 million in dead money next year.

With Trevathan’s release, only Eddie Jackson and Roquan Smith remain from the team’s vaunted 2018 defense.

