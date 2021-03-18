Long-term contracts that have moved past the guaranteed years will continue only as long as the player plays well enough to earn the money. As to cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Bears have decided that Fuller isn’t earning it.

Fuller will be released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Fuller’s release will create $11 million in 2021 cap space.

It’s possible that the news has been leaked, as it often is, in order to conjure up a trade market for Fuller.

Fuller’s four-year deal was signed in 2018, after the Packers signed the transition-tagged defensive back to a four-year, $56 million offer sheet. The Bears matched the offer.

Bears will release cornerback Kyle Fuller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk