Bears release cornerback Desmond Trufant ahead of NFL cut deadline

Bears release cornerback Desmond Trufant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have released cornerback Desmond Trufant, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On the one hand, it's not surprising. Trufant has been away from the team since August 13 to be with his family and father, who passed on August 15.

On the other hand, this is the player the Bears signed to replace Kyle Fuller in free agency. None of his $1.075 million deal was guaranteed at signing. As Schefter noted, Trufant is still owed $3.5 million from the Lions.

That means Kindle Vildor or Artie Burns is the cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson come Week 1.

A couple of things happen from here. Either the Bears look to the recently waived/released/cut pool of players for talent. Washington Football Team released cornerback Jimmy Mooreland, who could be a potential target.

Or Trufant returns to the Bears once he's taken care of his personal matters.

It's worth noting, Trufant struggled with injuries the past two seasons, starting 15 games over that span.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!