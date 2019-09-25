You may be seeing less Club Dub videos from here on out.

After Monday night's victory in Washington, D.C., running back Tarik Cohen went live on Instagram to give a sneak peek into the Bears' locker room celebration. The video went viral after Cohen incidentally broadcast video of Kyle Long, who was naked at the time. Cohen has 228,000 followers.

"I think it's unfortunate that that happened," Matt Nagy said on Wednesday morning. "Tarik feels bad, and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened. I think it's something that, what you need to do is learn from it."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nagy also mentioned that going forward, the Bears will probably keep a tighter grip on players going live from the locker room. While it's technically against league rules to broadcast postgame, many players continue to do so with little to no oversight. Embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown famously made headlines for taping a Mike Tomlin halftime pregame speech in which Tomlin was disparaging of the New England Patriots.

The incident isn't considered a big deal inside of Halas Hall – it wasn't even the most-discussed video from Monday's win – but the Bears are intent on making sure slip ups like that don't happen again.

"It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all," Nagy added. "But it was a mistake, so let's make sure that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

Bears to reinforce locker room video policy after an explicit video from Tarik Cohen went viral originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago