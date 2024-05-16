Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release

Tickets to this season's Bears home games during the 2024 regular season went on sale immediately after the team announced their schedule.

Click here to check out the tickets for this season's home slate.

You CAN sit with us — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 16, 2024

Here is the Bears' home regular season schedule for the 2024 season.

