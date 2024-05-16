Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release
Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Tickets to this season's Bears home games during the 2024 regular season went on sale immediately after the team announced their schedule.
Click here to check out the tickets for this season's home slate.
You CAN sit with us
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 16, 2024
Here is the Bears' home regular season schedule for the 2024 season.
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (CT)
Television
1
vs. Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sept. 8
12 p.m.
FOX
4
vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sept. 29
12 p.m.
FOX
5
Sun, Oct. 6
12 p.m.
FOX
6
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Sun, Oct. 13
8:30 a.m.
NFL Network
10
Sun, Nov. 10
12 p.m.
FOX
11
Sun, Nov. 17
12 p.m.
FOX
12
Sun, Nov. 24
12 p.m.
FOX
16
vs. Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec. 22
12 p.m.
FOX
17
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Thu, Dec. 26
7:15 p.m.
Prime Video
Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.