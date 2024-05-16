Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release

Advertisement
ryan taylor
·1 min read

Tickets to this season's Bears home games during the 2024 regular season went on sale immediately after the team announced their schedule.

Here is the Bears' home regular season schedule for the 2024 season.

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (CT)

Television

1

vs. Tennessee Titans

Sun, Sept. 8

12 p.m.

FOX

4

vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sun, Sept. 29

12 p.m.

FOX

5

vs. Carolina Panthers

Sun, Oct. 6

12 p.m.

FOX

6

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Sun, Oct. 13

8:30 a.m.

NFL Network

10

vs. New England Patriots

Sun, Nov. 10

12 p.m.

FOX

11

vs. Green Bay Packers

Sun, Nov. 17

12 p.m.

FOX

12

vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sun, Nov. 24

12 p.m.

FOX

16

vs. Detroit Lions

Sun, Dec. 22

12 p.m.

FOX

17

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Thu, Dec. 26

7:15 p.m.

Prime Video

