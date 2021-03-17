Bears’ refused offer for Russell Wilson illustrates high cost of any potential Deshaun Watson deal

To their credit, the Chicago Bears earnestly tried to get it right this time. The organization that’s had less success at the quarterback position than any other in the history of the NFL went all in trying to trade for Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson and were still told no.

According to Dan Patrick, Chicago’s offer included three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters. Even despite all the tension between Wilson and Seattle’s front office – particularly head coach Pete Carroll – the Seahawks told the Bears they simply aren’t trading Wilson at this time. The Bears gave up and signed Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, continuing the cycle of QB mediocrity in Chicago.

Seattle’s refusal of a deal that sounds too good to be true illustrates just how costly it is trading for a true franchise quarterback – and offers a warning for teams attempting to get their hands on Deshaun Watson.

The most locked-in reporter for the Houston Texans is John McClain, who tweeted this morning he expects Watson will be traded. McClain has also said Houston’s price will be three first-round picks and two young defensive starters – and that’s only to get started.

Now that we know what teams are willing to give up for Wilson, who is seven years older than Watson – it’s clear that whoever winds up dealing with the Texans is going to pay through the nose.

If the Carolina Panthers are truly determined as all the reporting suggests, it could cost a mininum of four first-round picks – possibly even five – several more Day 2 selections and two of their top young defensive talents – think Jeremy Chinn and Brian Burns rather than Shaq Thompson and Donte Jackson.

That would be a bitter pill to swallow, but at the end of the day if it gets them a superstar QB in his prime it’s worth it.

