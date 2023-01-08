Bears record most single-season rushing yards in franchise history

Bears record most single-season franchise rushing yards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid a starter-less game for the Bears against the Vikings on Sunday, the team was able to accomplish yet another feat this season. The 2022 Bears rushed for the most single-season yards in franchise history.

With Velus Jones' 42-yard touchdown run on the sideline, the 2022 Bears surpassed the 1984 Bears by rushing for over 2,975 yards this season.

The Bears have the most prominent rushing attack in the NFL. They led the NFL in rushing attempts coming into Sunday's game, tacking onto the 536 rushing attempts they recorded through 16 weeks.

Also coming into the game, the Bears had a near 300-yard lead on the second-place team (Baltimore Ravens) for most rushing yards this season. They have 18 rushing touchdowns on the year, placing them in the top 10 teams in that category.

Justin Fields was the biggest contributor this season to the nearly 3,000-yard total. He rushed for 1,143 yards this season and eight touchdowns. Fields sustained a hip injury before Sunday's game and an MRI confirmed it as a strain, leaving him out of the season finale.

RELATED: 'He wants this to be his city:' Fields built to lead Bears forward

Other major contributors – David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert – ran for 780 and 681, respectively, coming into Sunday's game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!