Bears receivers grab top offensive grades from PFF in preseason opener

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy rested all the team's starters in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, so fans will have to wait another week (or more) before seeing the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Jordan Howard and Allen Robinson march down the field.

But that didn't stop a few skill players from having good performances in front of a national audience.

The star of the game was rookie wide receiver Javon Wins, who totaled seven catches for 89 yards. He impressed beyond just the box score. His body control and better-than-expected explosiveness helped him achieve the highest grade on offense from Pro Football Focus; Wims scored a 76.4. The former Georgia Bulldog played 52 snaps, 42 of which were pass plays.

Right behind Wims in PFF's grades was Josh Bellamy. The veteran receiver scored a 75.5 in what was an important momentum-building game for him. Bellamy caught two of his three targets for 25 yards. He could end up in a battle with Wims for the final receiver spot on the 53-man roster.

Third-string quarterback Tyler Bray scored a 72.5 (much better than Chase Daniel's 58.2), and Rashaad Coward led all offensive linemen with a 66.9.