Bears receivers are finally showing off their speed vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears might just have one of the fastest receiver rooms in the NFL, although not many would know that considering Chicago’s passing game has been anemic this season.

But facing their hated rivals the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, we’re starting to see what that speed can do — and that’s not only score touchdowns but have an impact on the game.

Two of the fastest players on the Bears’ roster, wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd, have scored Chicago’s three first-half touchdowns, where their speed has been the difference maker.

Grant scored on a 46-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the first quarter and added a 97-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter, and this has somehow become the Jakeem Grant game.

After Justin Fields threw a pick-6, he responded with a touchdown drive that ended with a short pass to Byrd, who took it 54 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Bears not only rank among the worst offenses in the NFL this season, but their passing game is one of the worst. Aside from the run game, the offense has been an utter disaster.

That falls on head coach Matt Nagy, whose offense has gotten progressively worse with each passing year. The Bears might have a speedy receivers room, but the problem is Nagy hasn’t utilized them until now.

