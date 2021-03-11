Bears ready to throw 'boatload of picks' for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson

Bears preparing 'boatload of picks' for Wilson, Watson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are in much need of a major upgrade at quarterback, and sources say the team is prepared to throw a "boatload of picks" at the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson or at the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

Bears fans went all out on a hype via Twitter Wednesday night over a trade rumor that Wilson was coming to Chicago very soon.

Since we have no context for this ominous tweet, I'm going to go out on a limb and say Russ 2 Chicago. https://t.co/hT1qyqY2Tq — Ryan Smith (@RyFitHere) March 10, 2021

There hasn't been this much buzz about Watson potentially joining the Bears, so is this proof that Bears fans want to see Wilson play the most important position in professional sports for Chicago?

Illinois native Jimmy Garoppolo could also be in the mix.

The Bears already missed out on the opportunity to get Carson Wentz, a quarterback that was in serious consideration for Chicago.

Whoever the next quarterback is, let's hope it's the upgrade the team needs to get to the playoffs – again.

