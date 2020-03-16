Bears reached out to Jaguars about Nick Foles

As the Bears talk to Teddy Bridgewater about a starting job, they’re talking to the Jaguars about Nick Foles.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears have reached out about the Super Bowl LII MVP.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal last year with the Jaguars. A Week One broken collarbone opened the door for Minshew Mania, and by the end of the season it had become clear that the Jaguars are all in with the sixth-round pick from Washington State.

If the Jaguars trade Foles, don’t expect them to pay any portion of his salary, like the Dolphins did last year with Ryan Tannehill. Foles is due to make $15.125 million this year, $14.875 million in 2021, and $20 million in 2022. He received a $25 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary last year from the Jaguars.

A trade to the Bears would reunite Foles with former Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy, whose time with Foles also includes the quarterback’s rookie season in Philadelphia. Foles played in three games during his one season with the Chiefs, generating a passer rating in excess of 100.

Foles also beat the Bears in the 2018 postseason, upsetting Chicago at Soldier Field in a wild-card game that ended with a notorious double-doink.

The news comes at a time when the Bears also are talking to Teddy Bridgewater‘s camp, something that PFT reported and Brad Biggs of the Chicago Sun-Times has confirmed.

