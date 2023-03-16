The Panthers did not tender PJ Walker, making the quarterback an unrestricted free agent. He did not take long to find a new home.

Walker has reached agreement with the Bears on a two-year deal, ESPN reports.

Walker, 28, becomes the likely backup to Justin Fields and reunites with DJ Moore.

He started five games for the Panthers last season, completing 59.4 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

In three seasons with the Panthers, Walker started seven of the 15 games he played. He has completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards with five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bears reach agreement with PJ Walker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk