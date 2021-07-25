Bears RB Tarik Cohen, WR Dazz Newsome will start training camp on PUP list

The Chicago Bears have placed both running back Tarik Cohen and wide receiver Dazz Newsome on the PUP list to start training camp, the team announced Sunday.

Cohen, who signed a three-year extension last year, suffered a torn ACL while returning a punt against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Chicago’s offense certainly missed Cohen last season, and they’ll certainly benefit when he makes his return.

The good news for the Bears is that they added depth at running back this offseason with veteran Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert. Williams is already well-versed in the type of offense Matt Nagy runs while Herbert has the potential to be a steal for Chicago.

Now that there aren’t concerns with depth at running back, Cohen doesn’t have to rush back from his injury.

Newsome broke his collarbone during OTAs last month, and he had surgery to repair it. His recovery time wasn’t expected to interfere with the start of training camp, but it sounds like the Bears are playing it safe with Newsome until he’s ready to go.

Newsome has a chance to make an immediate impact as a rookie, both on offense, with a slot receiver spot open, and on special teams, where he would likely replace Cohen as the team’s punt returner while fellow rookie Khalil Herbert figures to assume kick return duties.

Cohen and Newsome can be removed from the PUP list and start practicing at any time during training camp.

List