Bears RB Roschon Johnson signs rookie contract

Another Chicago Bears 2023 draft pick is under contract. The Bears announced on Monday that running back Roschon Johnson signed a four-year deal. Johnson is the latest rookie from the team’s 2023 draft class to get a deal done.

Johnson was selected by the Bears with pick No. 115 in the fourth round out of the University of Texas where he spelled star running back Bijan Robinson. Though he was the team’s backup, Johnson shined on his own, rushing for 554 yards and five touchdowns on just 93 carries during his final season in 2022. His 6.0 yards per carry were on par with Robinson’s, who averaged 6.1.

Now with the Bears, Johnson will compete with veterans Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman for touches. Though he’ll have to earn playing time, the praise for Johnson has been loud from current scouts and former coaches. He figures to see significant snaps sooner rather than later.

With Johnson now under contract, the Bears have signed eight of their 10 draft picks. Only second-round selections defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson remained unsigned.

