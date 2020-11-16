Bears RB Lamar Miller has opportunity to earn bigger role Monday night vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears running game has been downright brutal in 2020. Second-year back David Montgomery’s performance has fallen short of expectations but has been excused because of the Bears’ weak offensive line.

Through nine games this season, Montgomery’s carried the ball 131 times for 472 yards and just one rushing touchdown. He’s averaging 3.6 yards per carry, which ranks 44th among 47 qualifying running backs, per ESPN.

The stats don’t tell the full story about Montgomery’s season. He’s running hard. He’s making defenders miss. He’s earning every yard, even if he isn’t gaining many.

But the NFL isn’t a league that rewards good guys or hard work unless the production matches. Montgomery’s production, albeit limited because of that woeful o-line, just isn’t there. And that’s why veteran running back Lamar Miller has a massive opportunity to carve out a significant role in Chicago’s rushing attack with a big performance Monday night against the Vikings.

We won’t see much of Miller in Week 10; at least, we shouldn’t. He’s been activated from the Bears’ practice squad for the first time this season after battling back from a knee injury suffered prior to the 2019 season. But it’s not about the number of carries that Miller receives that will determine what his gig is moving forward. It’s the quality of his carries; it’s about what he does when his number is called that could lead to time-share with Montgomery.

Miller has enjoyed success as an NFL starting running back. Much more than Montgomery’s had through his first 1.5 seasons. He has two seasons over 1,000 rushing yards and a third of more than 970 yards. Miller has 40 total touchdowns over seven years.

At 29 years old, Miller doesn’t have much time left in his NFL career. Maybe another two seasons or so. But he should have enough left in the tank to help the Bears’ offense over the next seven games and beyond if Chicago is playing in January. He’ll have the chance to prove it Monday night.