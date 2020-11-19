Bears RB Lamar Miller could get more carries after bye week

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery couldn’t clear the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to suit up in Week 10’s Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings, which opened the door for wide receiver-turned-running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, to make his claim for more reps in the backfield.

It didn’t go so well for the kick returner extraordinaire.

Patterson finished the game with 12 carries for 30 yards, a stat line that’s even worse than the 3.6 yards per carry that Montgomery’s managed to generate this season. But that doesn’t mean Montgomery’s gig as the bell-cow back is necessarily safe; Lamar Miller is still lurking.

According to running backs coach Charles London, Miller’s opportunities will increase after the Bears’ bye week despite not receiving any carries against the Vikings and catching just two passes for six yards.

“We’re gonna continue to work him into the game plan, try to get him some carries each week,” London said. “But it’s just kinda how things shook out.”

London doesn’t need to see much from Miller to know he can contribute to the Bears’ offense. He coached him with the Texans and saw the former 1,000-yard back at his best.

“Having seen Lamar before, he’s as close as I’ve seen him to being himself,” London said. “He has all the confidence in the world in his knee. The explosion’s there, the burst is there, so I look forward to getting him going in the future.”