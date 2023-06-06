Bears RB Khalil Herbert responds to David Montgomery’s no fun comments

Former Bears running back David Montgomery recently shared his thoughts about his four-year tenure in Chicago, where he said that all of the losing “sucked the fun” out of football.

The Bears went 25-42 during Montgomery’s time with the team, including a 3-14 record in 2023, that culminated in 10 straight losses to close out the season.

Montgomery’s former teammate, and new presumptive starter, Khalil Herbert addressed Montgomery’s no fun comments, where he noted no one was happy about how things transpired in 2022.

“Losing sucks, not that I know that other guys experienced it, but losing sucks at the end of the day,” Herbert said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I know nobody was too happy to lose last year. And that’s one thing I feel like we’re trying to change this year.”

Chicago is hoping to change things this upcoming season, after some big additions to the roster and the hopeful emergence of quarterback Justin Fields. Herbert already feels the difference in the locker room this offseason.

“We’ve got a great group of guys,” he said. “Everybody coming in with that mindset of getting better every day and having fun, you could see it out there on the field. You could feel it in the building.”

Montgomery signed with NFC North rival Detroit Lions this offseason, where he’ll get a chance to compete against his former team twice a year. Herbert is looking forward to seeing his former teammate again.

“I was happy for him, just being able to get paid, get his money,” Herbert said. “Obviously as a brother I miss him. I’ll get to see him twice a year so that’ll be good.”

