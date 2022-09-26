Bears RB Khalil Herbert dedicates Week 3 performance to David Montgomery

Bears running back Khalil Herbert carried the offense on his back in Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Texans.

Herbert had a career day against Houston, where he carried the ball 20 times for 157 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. It was made all the more impressive considering he replaced starter David Montgomery, who exited the game with a lower leg injury in the first quarter.

Herbert dedicated his impressive Week 3 performance to Montgomery.

“I told 32 that was for him today, that was for him today,” Herbert said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I feel like we held him down and did him good today.”

While the offensive line has struggled in pass protection, they’ve been phenomenal in run blocking. Herbert heaped praise on his offensive line (and fullback Khari Blasingame) for setting him up for success.

“O-line did a great job of just opening up a massive hole,” Herbert said about the run. “(Khari Blasingame) did a great job of kicking out. Everybody did a great job blocking downfield. We were looking at the pictures on the sideline, you could’ve drove a bus through there. It was a really big hole, it’s my job to make the safety miss, and I was able to do that.”

Herbert’s opportunities have been limited this season, as the backup to Montgomery, but every time he gets on the field, he’s ready to make the most of it.

“I just try to make the most of my opportunities,” Herbert said. “I feel like when I take that mindset into the game, it helps me to make the most of it.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus provided an encouraging update about Montgomery, saying that he’s “good” and considered “day-to-day” with a lower leg injury. If Montgomery misses time, Herbert is prepared to step up.

“Always ready,” Herbert said. “Always ready when my time’s called. Ready for any opportunity I get and try to make the most of it.”

List

7 Takeaways from Bears' narrow victory over the Texans View 7 items

List

The Morning After...the Bears' narrow win vs. Texans in Week 3 View 5 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire