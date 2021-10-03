Bears RB David Montgomery suffered knee injury vs. Lions

Bears running back David Montgomery has been the team’s best and most consistent player on offense this season. So when Montgomery exited the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, Bears fans and players everywhere held their breath.

After a carry in the fourth quarter, Montgomery was seen writhing in pain and clutching his knee. He was helped off the field and limped to the locker room, where he was ruled out immediately.

Montgomery had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with his apparent knee injury.

Montgomery took to Twitter after the game to share a message: “YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOD !!!” Perhaps Montgomery got some encouraging news.

YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOD !!! — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) October 3, 2021

Montgomery’s teammates have rallied behind him.

“I know that guy is a warrior,” said linebacker Roquan Smith. “No one works as hard as him. So I know he’ll be back pretty soon.”

The Bears should know more about Montgomery’s injury after the MRI.

Nagy also added that running back Damien Williams (quad) was also injured during the game.