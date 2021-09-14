Bears RB David Montgomery is second in rushing yards through Week 1

Running back David Montgomery was the best player on the field for Bears in their 34-14 loss to the Rams in Week 1.

Chicago’s offense established a balanced attack with Montgomery, who cranked off 79 yards rushing and a score in the first half alone, including a beauty of 41-yard run on the Bears’ first offensive series.

Montgomery finished the game with 16 rushes for 108 yards — his third 100-yard rushing game in the last five regular-season contests dating back to 2020. Montgomery could’ve had more if not for the hole Chicago’s offense found themselves in late in the game.

Through one week of NFL action, Montgomery is the second leading rusher in the league, where he trails only Joe Mixon.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati – 127 David Montgomery, Chicago – 108 Eli Mitchell, San Francisco – 104 Melvin Gordon, Denver – 101 Damien Harris, New England, 100

Montgomery was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance, where he’s up against the likes of Mixon and Gordon, who are also among the leading rushers.

Interestingly enough, the Bears will face the leading rusher in Mixon when Chicago host the Bengals on Sunday.

