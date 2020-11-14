Bears RB David Montgomery ruled out vs. Vikings

There hasn’t been much to love about the Chicago Bears’ run game this season. And things got worse with news that starting running back David Montgomery has been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Montgomery suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. He’s remained in concussion protocol all week, but the Bears have already ruled him out for a pivotal Week 10 game.

With Montgomery out, that leaves the Bears thin at running back with Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce and practice squad member Lamar Miller.

Patterson told reportersPatterson told reporters earlier this week that he would be the next man up if Montgomery couldn’t play, which certainly looks to be the case. But look for Miller to possibly get some touches against the Vikings.

With David Montgomery ruled out for #MINvsCHI, Coach Nagy says Lamar Miller is an option the team is looking into: "To me, there's an excitement of the possibility of him being able to fill a role for us." — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 14, 2020

The Bears run game ranks last in the NFL with 82.3 rushing yards per game, which says more about the offensive line than Montgomery.

It’ll be a tall task trying to get the run game going without Montgomery and more instability on the offensive line.