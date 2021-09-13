Bears RB David Montgomery nominated for FedEx’s Ground Player of the Week

Bears running back David Montgomery picked up right where he left off last season during Sunday night’s Week 1 loss to the Rams, where he was easily Chicago’s best player on the field.

Montgomery led the Bears with 108 yards rushing on 16 carries (6.8 average), including a 41-yard run on the first series of the game to give Chicago an early scoring opportunity. Montgomery scored the Bears’ first of two rushing touchdowns late in the second quarter on a 3-yard run to cut the Rams’ lead to 13-7.

That performance garnered Montgomery a nomination for FedEx’s Ground Player of the Week, where he’s up against the likes of Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon and Denver’s Melvin Gordon.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2021

Montgomery is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, where he finished with the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL in 2020. Montgomery currently is the second-leading rusher in the league, behind Mixon, through Sunday’s slate of games in Week 1.

You can vote for Montgomery as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week here: https://www.nfl.com/voting/air-and-ground.

List

Biggest concerns following Bears' 34-14 loss to Rams in Week 1 View 5 items

List

5 takeaways from Bears' 34-14 prime-time loss vs. Rams View 5 items

List